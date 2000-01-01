obd2 code c1219? While driving last week the "service electrical brake system" warning came on.

And stayed on. Car drives perfect, not a thing wrong, just the service warning and orange traction light on the right. After hooking up the code reader it read "c1219 steering angle sensor erratic performance", among other stored codes. So i erased all codes, reset the whole thing, and checked again. All codes cleared....except for the one code. "c1219 steering angle sensor erratic performance". I then thought maybe a loose plug?, so after abit of research on this forum (awesome place for info!!!) pulled the airbag off, steering wheel and had a look. All plugs fine and tight. Ive checked the wiring harness the best i can and cant see any rub marks or wear anywhere. Every single fuse has been checked, all good...any suggestions? Im leaning towards a new clockspring but is there any way to test them to be sure, they"re not exactly cheap or easy to find. any help would be greatly appreciated, cheers