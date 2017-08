I think you'll find four digits are the go with decent quality racks..... and I've seen the poor quality of the cheapies ( thin tube, poor welding ) resulting in breaks and collapses when used off road.



Personally I like the Gobi racks but there are other good quality ones around as well.



Whatever you do DONT put weight on the roof directly.... its designed to keep the weather off and that's just about it.

