XJ 2.5 TD water pump done it again Today my 3 year old water pump has just about fallen apart . Just like the previous one it gave no signs of possibile leak or squek ...and that worries me a bit . Heard a squek for a few seconds and before I could worked out what could it be I see the "coolant low" light on . Stoped quickly , opened the bonet and seen the belt seating only on half of the water pump puley. Coolant pouring out underneath it. Four refil stops from a water bucket and managed to get it home without overheating it (about 15 Km's).

What puzles me is after I've replaced the previous pump do to same issue (bearing failure) I've also removed the top idler pulley just to make less tension on belt and this way avoiding to much radial stress on water pump bearing (belt tensioner still had about 5mm travel) .

I guess it didn't help much .

