Brand new 33 inch federal couragias Asking Price: 1600 To Suit: Jk or wj Size: 285/75/16 Condition: New Location: Pakenham Selling 5x brand new 285/75/16 federal couragia mts on brand new dynamic sunraysias, big offset , have found an alloy wheel i want so i dont need these anymore, sitting in my garage never fitted to car, pick up pakenham vic



Jamie 0415309895



Selling 5x brand new 285/75/16 federal couragia mts on brand new dynamic sunraysias, big offset , have found an alloy wheel i want so i dont need these anymore, sitting in my garage never fitted to car, pick up pakenham vicJamie 0415309895 Last edited by grandpa_spec; 1 Hour Ago at 11:57 AM .