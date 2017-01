Think it's the AEV 2.5" dual sport lift.

Wheels are AEV pintlers 17x8.5

What size tyres do you have. I'm guessing they are 285/70/17 as I find it hard to believe someone would spend that coin on the lift and wheels and use stock size rubber.

35s should fit worst case is you would need bigger bumpstops

__________________

If a shortcut wasn't challenging, it would be called the way.