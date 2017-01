Tyre info Hi, newbie here, I have a 1007 JK and would like to put larger tyres on as I feel the current ones look a little small, does anyone know what size I can go up to without lifting on 17" rims?



Hi, newbie here, I have a 1007 JK and would like to put larger tyres on as I feel the current ones look a little small, does anyone know what size I can go up to without lifting on 17" rims?