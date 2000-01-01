Wj 2002 4.7L won't crank Hi guys,

This is my first post here as I only really use this for info purposes but my jeep has me stuffed this time. So here's my prob, when I turn my key my jeep powers up all dash lights come on but when I engage starter nothing!! I can start it directly under the hood in the fuse box but shorting the starter relay but not with key. I do have a few mods that may be causing it but in not sure I brought a custom set of tri y's from the US but they only run two O2 sensors instead of 4 so I unplugged the other two. Ran fine like this for about 300k's until now. It did throw an O2 code tho which I ignored. I know my tranny solenoid is on its way out because my reverse lights don't work an now it seems when I force start it (underhood) the tranny goes into limp mode only running 2nd 3rd and reverse gears. I've done everything regarding fuses, connections and other basic stuff. It really has me stumped. Could the tranny solenoid block be stopping it from starting but not communicating with the computer? I have a new solenoid block on the way from the states but I don't know if it will fix it. Any of you guys had this problem before? My wife keeps telling me to get rid of it but I love my jeep. Any advice will be much appreciated. I've researched for hours on end with no real answer. Cheers guys



Sent from my HTC_0PJA10 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app Hi guys,This is my first post here as I only really use this for info purposes but my jeep has me stuffed this time. So here's my prob, when I turn my key my jeep powers up all dash lights come on but when I engage starter nothing!! I can start it directly under the hood in the fuse box but shorting the starter relay but not with key. I do have a few mods that may be causing it but in not sure I brought a custom set of tri y's from the US but they only run two O2 sensors instead of 4 so I unplugged the other two. Ran fine like this for about 300k's until now. It did throw an O2 code tho which I ignored. I know my tranny solenoid is on its way out because my reverse lights don't work an now it seems when I force start it (underhood) the tranny goes into limp mode only running 2nd 3rd and reverse gears. I've done everything regarding fuses, connections and other basic stuff. It really has me stumped. Could the tranny solenoid block be stopping it from starting but not communicating with the computer? I have a new solenoid block on the way from the states but I don't know if it will fix it. Any of you guys had this problem before? My wife keeps telling me to get rid of it but I love my jeep. Any advice will be much appreciated. I've researched for hours on end with no real answer. Cheers guysSent from my HTC_0PJA10 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app Last edited by billbo90; 4 Hours Ago at 10:48 AM .