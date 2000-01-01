jeep rear end humming hi,



I have just purchased a 2013 jeep compass limited and have a issue I would like information about.

when I drive above 60 km/h I can hear a humming noise in the rear end, at first I put it down to the exhaust noise and normal driving noise but after driving at 100 I cant see how a jeep would produce a car with such an annoying constant drone. I have checked to exhaust system and it does not have any holes to cause this noise so I'm a thinking maybe its diff noise, the car has only done 80,000 and I wouldn't thing it could of worn out already.



so my question is has anyone else experienced this humming or droning noise coming from the rear end of there jeep?



