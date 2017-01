WG Transfer Case repair - crunching noise Can anyone advise on repair of a 2004 CRD Grand Cherokee transfer case?



Starting to get some pretty bad ticking/crunching noise coming from it. Not sure whether its best to take some where for rebuild or search for a spare from a wreck?



Hoping it's not going to cost so much that it may be the end of the cars life...



I'm in Adelaide if anyone can advise on the best course of action



