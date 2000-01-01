





hi guys,



new to this forum, have been doing a lot of reading up with many good write ups coming from this forum.



i have searched as much as i can regarding my issue and thought id just start a thread so maybe could get some help.



my newly acquired wj cherokee, which is a 2.7 crd is blowing black smoke.



i will start by saying i am both a light vehicle mechanic and diesel mechanic. not saying i know all - as i know very well that if you do not know the specific machine/vehicle very well you practically know nothing, more so just saying that i have a fairly broad range of knowledge with this kind of thing.



I Have removed the inlet manifold, cleaned out the swirl flaps and made sure they operate correctly ( i personally wanted to keep these in) and blanked off egr using the method of tricking the ecm to thinking there is still normal egr operation (found this info on this site so thank you)



the smoke is present almost all the time. the smoke is definitely black - unburnt fuel, and it is heavy under load. seems to clear up once you go wide open throttle a few times and then if you let idle for a little while and go wide open throttle again it comes back heavy so on and so forth.



all injectors have been replaced by previous owner which was carried out due to this issue and an attempt to fix problem. which didn't fix and the reason i purchased the car as i thought apart from injectors it must be something to do with egr or swirl flaps.



car is in amazing condition, drives fairly well besides from the smoke and maybe a little underpowered or slightly choking (but as i have not driven another vehicle of the same type I'm not sure if i can comment on power) full service history and only 130000kms which i understand is nothing for the mercedes engine comparatively speaking.



it is seeming more to me like one or more injector may be faulty. i am about to perform injector leak back test but just wanted to post on here to see if anyone else has any info on any different things i should be investigating.



Sponsored Posts 2 54 Minutes Ago haywj1 I just registered Join Date: Apr 2017 Posts: 2 What Jeep do I drive?: WJ Likes: 0 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts haywj1's Garage i should also say, no trouble codes!

