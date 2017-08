XJ head liner swap Hey guys

Ive got a 94 XJ and the head liner has sagged, i started to clean the headliner after i removed it from the car but the whole thing is made out of a foam. Its being impossible to clean, when you clean off the old foam off the fabric you also damage the liner itself. Can i change the liner to one from a newer model?



Ive watched afew videos and the newer XJ's have a solid looking liner with the speaker molds built in. my speaker molds are seperate.



Any help on this is greatly appeciated. Hey guysIve got a 94 XJ and the head liner has sagged, i started to clean the headliner after i removed it from the car but the whole thing is made out of a foam. Its being impossible to clean, when you clean off the old foam off the fabric you also damage the liner itself. Can i change the liner to one from a newer model?Ive watched afew videos and the newer XJ's have a solid looking liner with the speaker molds built in. my speaker molds are seperate.Any help on this is greatly appeciated.