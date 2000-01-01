 Mega Jeep Parts Sale - WH / XH / TJ / XJ / ZJ - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Mega Jeep Parts Sale

WH/XH Grand Cherokee Commander

Set of 5 AEV SAVEGRE 17x8.5 +10 offset wheels fitted with 35x12.5r17 Nitto Mud Grapplers and balancing beads - $2500 only 3k on the tyres since new
Custom 1 off fuel tank 120l with factory pump sender installed (mounts where spare wheel located) from LRA tanks $1500 (allows fitment of 4 link suspension to allow decent travel)
Custom 4 link rear suspension using claytons parts and rear diff (3.73 ratio with elsd) with mounts relocated and bridge installed, extended brake lines etc $1500
Rear drawer setup using ORS drawers (2 draws) includes false floor under and top cover $500
Low km nv245 transfer case $400
higher km nv245 Transfer case $300
Airflow snorkel $300
Complete Turbo and actuator setup suit 3.0crd less than 1000km since new $1200
Set of 6 Genuine bosch Injectors suit 3.0crd less than 1000km since new $1200
Steering Rack complete with good ends in VGC no leaks $300 (2 available)
Nag 1 Auto Box 118km - $500
Front 3.55 Diff ELSD - $200

Lots of bits available whole rig wrecking WH Grand

JK

Complete Jk 2 door softtop from 2011 Inc surroundsdusty but VGC - $120
Set of 5 AEV SAVEGRE 17x8.5 +10 offset wheels fitted with 35x12.5r17 Nitto Mud Grapplers and balancing beads -$2500 only 3k on the tyres since new
Stock suspension complete near new inc damper - $20

XJ/TJ/ZJ

1 pair 924500 procomp shocks 24.5" extended 10" travel - $80
Left XJ Taillight- aftermarket style vgc - $30
Right XJ Taillight - factory style vgc - $30
Banks monster exhaust 2.5" suit TJ wrangler, bolt on fitment after cat. Requires rear section over diff - $80
TJ 06 power steering box vgc no leaks $250
TJ 06 booster and master cyl $150
TJ Late model tailgate $50 (silver and red avail)
TJ 5spd shifter and boot $20
TJ Front Driveshaft VGC - $150
Stock coils and shocks (multiple) $free
Late model manifold and injectors and tb - $50
94 ODB1 manifold and injectors - $50
XJ OBD1 Trans Computer - $20
XJ OBD1 wiring loom engine bay - $10
Update XJ water pump NEW - $60
P902976 Diesel prefilter kit Donaldson NEW - $80
XJ trans mount NEW $50


All Pickup Camira or organise own Shipping.
