1 29 Minutes Ago valpacer RubiconSlammer Join Date: Mar 2006 Location: Camira QLD Posts: 1,299 What Jeep do I drive?: WH Likes: 145 Liked 211 Times in 109 Posts valpacer's Garage Mega Jeep Parts Sale - WH / XH / TJ / XJ / ZJ Asking Price: 200 Condition: Used to New Location: Camira QLD Mega Jeep Parts Sale



WH/XH Grand Cherokee Commander



Set of 5 AEV SAVEGRE 17x8.5 +10 offset wheels fitted with 35x12.5r17 Nitto Mud Grapplers and balancing beads - $2500 only 3k on the tyres since new

Custom 1 off fuel tank 120l with factory pump sender installed (mounts where spare wheel located) from LRA tanks $1500 (allows fitment of 4 link suspension to allow decent travel)

Custom 4 link rear suspension using claytons parts and rear diff (3.73 ratio with elsd) with mounts relocated and bridge installed, extended brake lines etc $1500

Rear drawer setup using ORS drawers (2 draws) includes false floor under and top cover $500

Low km nv245 transfer case $400

higher km nv245 Transfer case $300

Airflow snorkel $300

Complete Turbo and actuator setup suit 3.0crd less than 1000km since new $1200

Set of 6 Genuine bosch Injectors suit 3.0crd less than 1000km since new $1200

Steering Rack complete with good ends in VGC no leaks $300 (2 available)

Nag 1 Auto Box 118km - $500

Front 3.55 Diff ELSD - $200



Lots of bits available whole rig wrecking WH Grand



JK



Complete Jk 2 door softtop from 2011 Inc surroundsdusty but VGC - $120

Set of 5 AEV SAVEGRE 17x8.5 +10 offset wheels fitted with 35x12.5r17 Nitto Mud Grapplers and balancing beads -$2500 only 3k on the tyres since new

Stock suspension complete near new inc damper - $20



XJ/TJ/ZJ



1 pair 924500 procomp shocks 24.5" extended 10" travel - $80

Left XJ Taillight- aftermarket style vgc - $30

Right XJ Taillight - factory style vgc - $30

Banks monster exhaust 2.5" suit TJ wrangler, bolt on fitment after cat. Requires rear section over diff - $80

TJ 06 power steering box vgc no leaks $250

TJ 06 booster and master cyl $150

TJ Late model tailgate $50 (silver and red avail)

TJ 5spd shifter and boot $20

TJ Front Driveshaft VGC - $150

Stock coils and shocks (multiple) $free

Late model manifold and injectors and tb - $50

94 ODB1 manifold and injectors - $50

XJ OBD1 Trans Computer - $20

XJ OBD1 wiring loom engine bay - $10

Update XJ water pump NEW - $60

P902976 Diesel prefilter kit Donaldson NEW - $80

XJ trans mount NEW $50





