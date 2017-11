DPCHIP DP31 Commander v6 Asking Price: $620 Condition: used but works well Location: Carrum downs Melbourne Used DPCHIP trading in the commander so I will not get any extra if left on. will use the money to buy new DPCHIP for new car.

Currently set on 7/10

original box and paperwork

