  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
EVOLVD  EVOLVD is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 11
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Moog UCA with OME lift
Hey guys,

Been doing a lot of reading about failed ome UCA after doing a lift also seen a lot of people have no issues with the stock ones. My jeeps done 160'ks and were doing a big trip up North next month and wanna make sure the car is as safe as possible. I cant really see the value in spending $700 on the JBA ones i dont doubt they are good quality but dont really have that sort of money laying around to spare atm.
Has any one used the Moog ones with their lift and got positive results?

Thanks guys!

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
JamesLaugesen  JamesLaugesen is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Hills District, Sydney
Age: 33
Posts: 777
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 30
Liked 98 Times in 72 Posts
Default
I assume you mean failed "OEM" UCA?
I've got a lot of K's on the stock ones with an OME ~50mm lift with no problems, just the usual wear. Even with no sway bars the OME lift doesn't drop enough to load the ball joint.
As far as I understand the advantage of the JBA UCAs is just to correct the geometry, which is nice by not mandatory with a modest lift.
  #3  
Old 40 Minutes Ago
ren0vator's Avatar
ren0vator  ren0vator is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Townsville
Posts: 226
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 47
Liked 40 Times in 33 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Hi Evolvd,

My upper ball joints were flogged out when I bought mine at 100kms
Sounds like a rattle or pop when the front end unloads
e.g. speed bumps and pot holes at high speeds
James is correct about the geometry update with JBA arms

If you're worried just replace the upper ball joints
They're relatively cheap too

Cheers
__________________
Life's Too Short To Drive A Toyota
