Been doing a lot of reading about failed ome UCA after doing a lift also seen a lot of people have no issues with the stock ones. My jeeps done 160'ks and were doing a big trip up North next month and wanna make sure the car is as safe as possible. I cant really see the value in spending $700 on the JBA ones i dont doubt they are good quality but dont really have that sort of money laying around to spare atm.

Has any one used the Moog ones with their lift and got positive results?



Thanks guys!

I've got a lot of K's on the stock ones with an OME ~50mm lift with no problems, just the usual wear. Even with no sway bars the OME lift doesn't drop enough to load the ball joint.

As far as I understand the advantage of the JBA UCAs is just to correct the geometry, which is nice by not mandatory with a modest lift. I assume you mean failed "OEM" UCA?