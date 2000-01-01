Buying a 2006 Cherokee KJ 3.7L I have the chance to buy a 2006 Cherokee KJ 3.7L for $6K, with 122K on the ODO. It has a small dent at the back (where the spare wheel is mounted) but looks like an easy fix.



I have the chance to buy a 2006 Cherokee KJ 3.7L for $6K, with 122K on the ODO. It has a small dent at the back (where the spare wheel is mounted) but looks like an easy fix.

I have a pretty good idea on what to check on the Diesel 2.8L, but have limited knowledge on the 3.7L and the 4 Speed Transmission.

From what I read the 3.7L are bullet proof, but the transmissions (42RLE) are junk and break easy.

http://etereman.com/blog/fiat-transmission/what-problems-plague-the-chrysler-42lre-transmission

Are there anything specific to check on the 3.7L with the 4 Speed Auto ?