Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Brisbane (4036), Australia
Posts: 343
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Buying a 2006 Cherokee KJ 3.7L
I have the chance to buy a 2006 Cherokee KJ 3.7L for $6K, with 122K on the ODO. It has a small dent at the back (where the spare wheel is mounted) but looks like an easy fix.

I have a pretty good idea on what to check on the Diesel 2.8L, but have limited knowledge on the 3.7L and the 4 Speed Transmission.

From what I read the 3.7L are bullet proof, but the transmissions (42RLE) are junk and break easy.
"http://etereman.com/blog/fiat-transmission/what-problems-plague-the-chrysler-42lre-transmission"


Are there anything specific to check on the 3.7L with the 4 Speed Auto ?
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Central Vic
Posts: 158
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
I think the 3.7L V6 is a derivative of the 4.7L V8 and shares many design & components with that engine.
The 4.7L whilst OK is not bullet proof it has issues with its timing chain system and its heads can drop valve seats particularly if it has been ever too hot, it is not unheard of for valve rockers to escape their lodgings.

And if ever they have ever been overheated the heads will likely need replacing.

I would imagine the 3.7 may suffer from similar issues.

the good thing is because they are in large numbers in the US the aftermarket does cater well for them.
