  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
Matty4's Avatar
Matty4
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Yarra Valley, Vic
Posts: 171
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 22
Liked 24 Times in 22 Posts
Default Idrive throttle controller
Hey all,
just thought I'd share my experience with one of these.
I have noticed since I drove my first diesel auto car (Ford Territory) the terrible throttle response from take off and on low speed on/off driving (over speed humps for example). I have had it in my Jeep since day 1 but have managed to get used to it and drive around the so-called "problem".
Numerous threads on numerous sites over the years all seem to refer to it as turbo lag, which it isn't.
Anyway, I had a chip and exhaust fitted to try and overcome this (which it did to a certain degree) but it was still there. After my son turned 16 and started learning to drive in it and him complaining about how hard it is to keep and maintain throttle control on low speed hills, coming out of carparks etc. (he is a learner and doesn't have the fine motor skills yet of gentle throttle control, but he's getting there...............but I digress...) I investigated some of these new electronic throttle control modules. I read a few articles, watched some youtube videos etc and kept coming back to
https://idriveaustralia.com.au/

Anyway, long story short, purchased and fitted one and the transformation has been incredible to say the least. I have very precise throttle control now and that is all changable by the unit, from lightning fast in U9 to very rubbery in E1 for offroad control when bouncing around.
Do yourself a favour and if this is a concern for you at all try one of these, you won't be disappointed.

...and no, I have no affiliation with them, just extremely happy with their product....
MY12 WK2 Overland CRD in Mineral Grey
Outlaw 4x4 diesel chip
3" exhaust
SRT Goliaths + 18's
Old 43 Minutes Ago
GCDingo
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Perth
Posts: 366
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 20
Liked 63 Times in 50 Posts
Hi Matt,

What setting do you run yours on? I have run one in my Amarok for the last 4 years to try and fix a similar where the gearbox can't work out whether it wants to be in 2nd or 1st rolling up to a stop sign. Put your boot into it to go through and the car just doesn't know what to do and kind of coasts. kinda dangerous in some situations. It hasn't cured the issue either. I run that on U3 mostly.

The e settings are great for bouncy offroad work but I personally don't think they do much to fix the issue you speak of. It is just the same as putting your foot down a bit further depending on what setting you are on. Basically they just tell the ECU the throttle is further down than it actually is or in the case of e modes tells it the opposite. Say your thottle is 10% depressed, the idrive will tell the ECU it's at 30% or 40% etc depending on setting. You can test this by just accelerating slowly in U1. Keep you foot in the same spot and change the setting up 1 by 1 to 9 and the car will keep accelerating to a point. Does that make sense?

I think they are a bit of a gimmick personally but as said have had it for 4 years in my work car and haven't removed it. I have just found U3 is the setting I like it at best.
2015 Granite Limited
2014 VW Amarok
1965 Mustang Coupe in pieces
Nothing standard
