Idrive throttle controller Hey all,

just thought I'd share my experience with one of these.

I have noticed since I drove my first diesel auto car (Ford Territory) the terrible throttle response from take off and on low speed on/off driving (over speed humps for example). I have had it in my Jeep since day 1 but have managed to get used to it and drive around the so-called "problem".

Numerous threads on numerous sites over the years all seem to refer to it as turbo lag, which it isn't.

Anyway, I had a chip and exhaust fitted to try and overcome this (which it did to a certain degree) but it was still there. After my son turned 16 and started learning to drive in it and him complaining about how hard it is to keep and maintain throttle control on low speed hills, coming out of carparks etc. (he is a learner and doesn't have the fine motor skills yet of gentle throttle control, but he's getting there...............but I digress...) I investigated some of these new electronic throttle control modules. I read a few articles, watched some youtube videos etc and kept coming back to

https://idriveaustralia.com.au/



Anyway, long story short, purchased and fitted one and the transformation has been incredible to say the least. I have very precise throttle control now and that is all changable by the unit, from lightning fast in U9 to very rubbery in E1 for offroad control when bouncing around.

Do yourself a favour and if this is a concern for you at all try one of these, you won't be disappointed.



