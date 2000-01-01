 Bluedriver OBD scan tool. - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KK Cherokee
Reload this Page Bluedriver OBD scan tool.


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
mandala  mandala is online now
Newbie
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Far Northern NSW
Posts: 44
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 7
Liked 4 Times in 4 Posts
Default Bluedriver OBD scan tool.
Just wanted to share with anyone interested in OBD11 scan tools,my experience of the BlueDriver bluetooth OBD11 scan tool http://www.lemurmonitors.com/.
I bought the scan tool for directly from BlueDriver in the USA for $140.82 AU back in January and have used it a couple of times since to clear fault codes.It has cleared an ABS code after a rear ABS plug fell off on a corrugated road and only yesterday it has cleared a HVac fault code after giving an over voltage code that I think happened after using a battery charger without disconnecting the battery terminals first because I was in a hurry,my bad.The HVac issue was with my heater/AC fan which was blowing at very erratic speeds and my heater was not blowing hot air so things were not looking good and clearing the fault code with the BlueDriver has fixed all issues.There are not many OBD11 scanners that are this cheap that read and clear ABS and HVac codes and also it does read airbag also but I haven't had an airbag code so can't confirm it clears them but I do know it reads them so given my experience with it so far I would say it would clear them as well.Anyway just wanted to share my experience of using the BlueDriver on our Jeeps because I did a lot of research before I bought it and found it really hard to find a good one that works well on our KK's.I can highly recommend the Bluedriver for our KK's if you need an OBD11 tool.It also does a lot more than read and clear codes,check out this great Youtube clip on it here :

Cheers.
Last edited by mandala; 1 Hour Ago at 10:54 AM.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 12:05 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=