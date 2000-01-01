Just wanted to share with anyone interested in OBD11 scan tools,my experience of the BlueDriver bluetooth OBD11 scan tool http://www.lemurmonitors.com/
.
I bought the scan tool for directly from BlueDriver in the USA for $140.82 AU back in January and have used it a couple of times since to clear fault codes.It has cleared an ABS code after a rear ABS plug fell off on a corrugated road and only yesterday it has cleared a HVac fault code after giving an over voltage code that I think happened after using a battery charger without disconnecting the battery terminals first because I was in a hurry,my bad.The HVac issue was with my heater/AC fan which was blowing at very erratic speeds and my heater was not blowing hot air so things were not looking good and clearing the fault code with the BlueDriver has fixed all issues.There are not many OBD11 scanners that are this cheap that read and clear ABS and HVac codes and also it does read airbag also but I haven't had an airbag code so can't confirm it clears them but I do know it reads them so given my experience with it so far I would say it would clear them as well.Anyway just wanted to share my experience of using the BlueDriver on our Jeeps because I did a lot of research before I bought it and found it really hard to find a good one that works well on our KK's.I can highly recommend the Bluedriver for our KK's if you need an OBD11 tool.It also does a lot more than read and clear codes,check out this great Youtube clip on it here :
Cheers.