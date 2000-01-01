Turbo Diesel XJ Writeoff Parts + Cars Asking Price: Various Condition: Used Location: Concord N.S.W. Hello Guys,

I have had my XJ written off & am selling ALL of my Collection of goodies!!



My loss will be your GAIN!!!!!



My Turbo Diesel XJ is up for sale. It has a bent front as in the pic but has the following Parts;



Dana30 with 4:10 gears & ARB locker & Warn locking hubs (20mm a side wider than normal) with new seals & ford disc conversion. No leaks!



Dana44 with 4:10 gears & ARB locker. Ford disc conversion & 20mm wider each side to suite the front diff.



ARB compressor to suite is under the drivers seat.



I use Ford Territory rims to suite the offset of the wider diffs!



VM Diesel engine with 170,000 K's always warmed up & driven with love. Oil changed every 5000K's. No issues what so ever. Starts & runs perfectly. Nothing was damaged in with the engine. (Just bent my Bullbar & chassis.)

Factory Cruise Control!!



5 speed gearbox with a 242 transfer case fitted & a S.Y.E. & double cardan joint all with a stronger rear tail shaft.

This car would CRAWL over anything effortlessly!!!



Homemade rock sliders $200



4.5 lift kit. Front & Rear springs & shocks &&& Front bar drop bracket with heavy duty panhard rod & drop pitman arm.



Swing away spare wheel carrier modified to suite extended shackles. $500 Firm



I also have an ARB bullbar to suite the pre update with the short ends so you can run 33's or larger. $550 Firm



An identical stock spare Turbo Diesel XJ in the same colour.

Headgasket needs changing & everything else is fine! (I am over fiddling with cars for the time being)



Truck-lite Headlights with not a scratch on them. Best lights i have ever had!!! $500



Polyair airbags to suite a XJ. $200



4 x American racing alloys in great condition. Only a tiny bit of gutter rash. Come with center caps too.



Dress up Tubular side steps. $200 with brackets & bolts.



Side awning 2 x 2.5 with racks to suite. $200



Rhino Large alloy roof cargo tray with all attachments. Size to follow. $ 500



Updates to follow.



P.M. me with any questions guys.



