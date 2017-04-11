Upgrading to a 2011 wrangler ? Hi guys im from the cherokee kk section . Im conisdering buying a wrangler 2011 unlimited sports diesel. My mates are trying to convince me to get a 2008 prado. How do you guys go with your jk's

Any advice would be apprecited. I know my kk petrol guzzled fuel so i added a gas tank. How many kms do you get from a full tank of diesel and how does it handle in offroad conditions. I just came back from billy goats bluff and my poor girl struggled a bit.



Heres a pic of my kk



Thanks in advance





