Diesel XJ ASD fuse blows Hi all,



Yet another Diesel XJ problem... I think this car actually hates me.

The ASD fuse blew on Saturday after reversing out of my drive, had to bunny hop the bastard back into the drive.



Put a new 30A fuse in tonight, as soon as I turned the ignition it blew again. no glow plug, battery or fuel gauge when blown but they were on for a split second before blowing.



Any ideas as to what is causing the fuse to pop? Dead CPS? Fuel pump?



Turns over fine but obviously due to ASD being out it won't start.



