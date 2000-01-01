CJ8 Owners (even CJ7) - seat belt issue Have moved my CJ8 (me following at Xmas) to NZ and having trouble getting it registered because of the upper seat belt mountings. The certifier is having trouble getting it approved via the imported transport dudes as they think the upper mounts on the roll bar after not factory. This is after we has to convince them the roll bar was factory.



My request(s)



Would anyone one have an original sales brochure from the early 80"s showing the seat belt upper mounted to the roll bar that they could copy and email me.



Would folks with an 8 or 7 being able to send me a pic of their belt mountings that identifies it as being in an 8 or 7 and showing the bar mount, If I could get a few pics they may start to realise these mountings are factory.



