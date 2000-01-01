 CJ8 Owners (even CJ7) - seat belt issue - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

uneek4x4
Default CJ8 Owners (even CJ7) - seat belt issue
Have moved my CJ8 (me following at Xmas) to NZ and having trouble getting it registered because of the upper seat belt mountings. The certifier is having trouble getting it approved via the imported transport dudes as they think the upper mounts on the roll bar after not factory. This is after we has to convince them the roll bar was factory.

My request(s)

Would anyone one have an original sales brochure from the early 80"s showing the seat belt upper mounted to the roll bar that they could copy and email me.

Would folks with an 8 or 7 being able to send me a pic of their belt mountings that identifies it as being in an 8 or 7 and showing the bar mount, If I could get a few pics they may start to realise these mountings are factory.

Thanks - any help appreciated

Default
I'm not good at sending photos etc but will see if I can get one of the kids onto it. might take a few days as for work committments. When I got my scrambler engineered he mentioned the same thing but passed it after a few minutes of silence, was a couple of years ago but from memory I think he was sus on the bolt going through the cab to the roll bar,
