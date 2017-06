MC Certification Sorry, if this has been mentioned before. I couldn't find it.

Jeep have finally got around to seeking MC certification for Grand Cherokees.



I just phoned FCA and have organised them to send me a letter that confirms the certification is now MC instead of MA for my MY13 Grand Cherokee.



The lady I spoke to said I was only the second one she has done so I assume not many owners know about it, or just don't care. Either way hopefully I'll have my letter in the next few weeks. Sorry, if this has been mentioned before. I couldn't find it.Jeep have finally got around to seeking MC certification for Grand Cherokees.I just phoned FCA and have organised them to send me a letter that confirms the certification is now MC instead of MA for my MY13 Grand Cherokee.The lady I spoke to said I was only the second one she has done so I assume not many owners know about it, or just don't care. Either way hopefully I'll have my letter in the next few weeks. Likes: (1)

SeaComms