Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 Stock Steel Springs and CRDSTU 10SP
120
Good
Maylands WA
6 springs in total.
Full set of stock front and back steel springs from 2014 WK2 CRD Grand Cherokee Larado (to suit Nivomat rear shocks).
Plus a set of additional front springs CRDSTU 10SP (2.25"-2.5" lift). Front set only.
http://www.murchisonproducts.com.au/...pension-system
Will look at selling seperatly. All very good condition.
2014 CRD Laredo
2.5" CRDSTU Lift
ATX Ravines
Dick Cepek FC-II
Ironman Bullbar
Mopar Rockrails
