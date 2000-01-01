Quote: Originally Posted by Jeep17



China's Great Wall eyes Fiat Chrysler bid - I saw this on the BBC and thought you should see it:China's Great Wall eyes Fiat Chrysler bid - http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-40998235 It isn't as bad as it sounds, Geely own Volvo already and they didn't do too bad in the V8 supercar series. LOL