hello fellow jeepers ,
I'm tjveedub as my name suggests I'm building a 2006 6speed hard top golden eagle with a 1.9all pd vw diesel , this is a pretty big budget build being the last rig I'm going to build for myself.
parts I've ordered are :
cotybuilt conversion 1.9 ahu vow pd 186hp 329nm
gobi ranger rack
metal cloak 8" flare kit And protection
master craft seats
Hanson rear storage solution bars
Hanson front stubby
d44 rubi front and rear jkdiffs with conversion
spider trax axels / braces
35x11.5 17 mtrs on method race wheels
rock link sways
Bds 3" long arm kit
Smitty built cage braces tail lights and corner protection
front / rear winch
and a light weight military camper
my other vehicle is a 2012 jku we use for a family tourer daily driver its in the hard to find blue metallic and so far I've one done tail lights and a snorkel but this will be getting tube front and rear bar work 2" lift 33s and a front runner rack and all the creature comforts that come along with family touring
.