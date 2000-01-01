welcome.

I am a bit curious about your choice of engines. The VW is a very small engine & you will have it in a high state of tune.

How peaky is that engine? How wide is the torque band? One needs a good wide torque band for good performance. Needs to pull hard at low rpm.

I would have thought a 3.0 ltr diesel would do a better job. Either a 4, 5 or V6.

I suspect you are in Europe & so wont have the demands of the Australian bush.

Any way good luck with your conversion & look forward to hearing about the progress.

