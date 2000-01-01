 Two jeep family - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


1 Hour Ago
Tjveedub
Two jeep family
hello fellow jeepers ,

I'm tjveedub as my name suggests I'm building a 2006 6speed hard top golden eagle with a 1.9all pd vw diesel , this is a pretty big budget build being the last rig I'm going to build for myself.

parts I've ordered are :

cotybuilt conversion 1.9 ahu vow pd 186hp 329nm
gobi ranger rack
metal cloak 8" flare kit And protection
master craft seats
Hanson rear storage solution bars
Hanson front stubby
d44 rubi front and rear jkdiffs with conversion
spider trax axels / braces
35x11.5 17 mtrs on method race wheels
rock link sways
Bds 3" long arm kit
Smitty built cage braces tail lights and corner protection
front / rear winch

and a light weight military camper


my other vehicle is a 2012 jku we use for a family tourer daily driver its in the hard to find blue metallic and so far I've one done tail lights and a snorkel but this will be getting tube front and rear bar work 2" lift 33s and a front runner rack and all the creature comforts that come along with family touring
.


1 Hour Ago
layback40
layback40  layback40 is offline
welcome.
I am a bit curious about your choice of engines. The VW is a very small engine & you will have it in a high state of tune.
How peaky is that engine? How wide is the torque band? One needs a good wide torque band for good performance. Needs to pull hard at low rpm.
I would have thought a 3.0 ltr diesel would do a better job. Either a 4, 5 or V6.
I suspect you are in Europe & so wont have the demands of the Australian bush.
Any way good luck with your conversion & look forward to hearing about the progress.
13 Minutes Ago
Mace1
Mace1  Mace1 is online now
Tasmanian Number plate?
