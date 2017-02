TJ Engine Swap AMC 4.0 -> 1FZ-FE Hi all,



I have searched everywhere and have found little to no information on swapping a Toyota 4.5L 1fz-fe into a Jeep Tj.



So I have come here to ask the guru's.



Has it been done? and if not, is it possible? Hi all,I have searched everywhere and have found little to no information on swapping a Toyota 4.5L 1fz-fe into a Jeep Tj.So I have come here to ask the guru's.Has it been done? and if not, is it possible?