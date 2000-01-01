2002 Jeep Kj Asking Price: 5500 Make: Jeep Model: Chorekee Limited Edition Year: 2002 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 182000 Rego State: NSW Great condition, no dents, no rust, always garaged. All the mod cons as with limited edition eg, air con, air bags, power steering, leather upholstery, sun roof, fog lights etc. Aftermarket stereo installed allowing for mp3 or USB.

Top end overhauled at 165000k's - both heads were removed, pressure tested, planed and valves re-seated. New head gaskets, water pump and radiator installed. All after one head gasket started to leak which gave rise to the top end overhaul. Auto serviced at 160 000 k's and changes smoothly.

Synthetic oil changed at every 12000 k's.

