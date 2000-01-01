 2012 JK Wrangler Hard/Soft top - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


2012 JK Wrangler Hard/Soft top
Asking Price: 35000
Make: Jeep
Model: JK 3 door
Year: 2012
Condition: Excellent
Odometer KM: 41000
Rego State: QLD
2012 Jeep Wrangler, excellent condition. If you are looking for a Jeep with all the hard work done look no further. Very capable Jeep and daily driver. Only selling as doing the Big Lap of our great country later this year and would be a shame to put it in storage. Time for someone else to have some fun. My Tel No:- 0416 702718

Very low mileage! 41000, maintained regardless of cost! Full lubrication carried out every 5000 kms.

Price of $35,000 is with both sets of wheels / tyres. No offers . Mod list below. Number plates not included in sale, will come with new plates and roadworthy if sold. Would accept $32,500 with only 1 set of wheels/tyres, your choice!

Please excuse the bottle in the pic's! this was when I was getting an insurance quote.

Total of modifications alone is $33850.25 not including the Jeep Price.

Synergy Jeep JK Front Upper Control Arms
Synergy Jeep JK Rear Upper Control Arms
Synergy Jeep JK High Clearance Front Lower Control Arms
Synergy Jeep JK Rear Lower Control Arms
Synergy Jeep JK Chromoly Tie Rod
Synergy Jeep JK Extended Brake Line Kit
TeraFlex JK Speedbump Kit
Teraflex Jeep JK Rear Trackbar Bracket
Synergy Jeep JK Track Bar Bracket
Synergy Jeep JK High Steer Drag Link
Synergy Jeep JK Front & Rear Lift Springs
FOX 2.0 Performance Series Front & Rear Shocks
Extended Rear Sway Bar Links
All above for DBOR wild 3" suspension kit $5925
Currie Anti Rock Front Sway Bar Kit $890
Synergy Jeep JK HD Replacement Transmission Cross Member $415
Rubicon Transfer Case $1000
MBRP Exhaust $840
REEL - (Front $957)& (Rear $957)1350 C.V. Heavy Duty Drive Line
Front Terraflex D30 Axle housing upgrade $2799
Front ($385) and Rear $385) (G2 Ring Gears and 4:56
G2 Rear Axles $650
RCV Front Axles $1800
Front & Rear ARB air Diff Locks ($1500)
Rear ARB Diff Cover $100
Walker Evans Racing Wheels fitted with 37x12.5x17 BF Goodrich KM2 tires (offroad) $5000
Or
ATX 194 Ravine Wheels fitted with 295x70x17 Nitto Trail Grappler tires (road) $5000
xenon Flat Flares $950
XRC Boat Sliders $614.25
EVO Lower Body Armour ($500)
XRC Rear Bar($700)
Terraflex Tire Carrier with adjustable mount with modified high line brake$350)
Terraflex High Lift Carrier $150
ARB Numberplate Holder $100)
Double Black full width front bar ($175)
IPF spot lights $450
Warn Winch $1600
Poison Spyder 50" LED Light Brackets $400
Rigid Industries 50" Light Bar ($1500)
A Pilar LED Light Brackets ($15
Rigid Industries A Pilar LED Lights ($500)
AEV Snorkel ($650)
On Board Air Compressor (under front pax seat) ($500)
Quick remove Mud Flaps ($200)
GME TX3220 UHF ($500)
Terraflex Grab Handles $100)
Jeep Slush Mats ($150)

