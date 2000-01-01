





1 18 Minutes Ago corradog60 Established Member Join Date: Oct 2010 Posts: 133 What Jeep do I drive?: JK Likes: 17 Liked 15 Times in 8 Posts corradog60's Garage 2012 JK Wrangler Hard/Soft top Asking Price: 35000 Make: Jeep Model: JK 3 door Year: 2012 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 41000 Rego State: QLD 2012 Jeep Wrangler, excellent condition. If you are looking for a Jeep with all the hard work done look no further. Very capable Jeep and daily driver. Only selling as doing the Big Lap of our great country later this year and would be a shame to put it in storage. Time for someone else to have some fun. My Tel No:- 0416 702718



Very low mileage! 41000, maintained regardless of cost! Full lubrication carried out every 5000 kms.



Price of $35,000 is with both sets of wheels / tyres. No offers . Mod list below. Number plates not included in sale, will come with new plates and roadworthy if sold. Would accept $32,500 with only 1 set of wheels/tyres, your choice!



Please excuse the bottle in the pic's! this was when I was getting an insurance quote.



Total of modifications alone is $33850.25 not including the Jeep Price.



Synergy Jeep JK Front Upper Control Arms

Synergy Jeep JK Rear Upper Control Arms

Synergy Jeep JK High Clearance Front Lower Control Arms

Synergy Jeep JK Rear Lower Control Arms

Synergy Jeep JK Chromoly Tie Rod

Synergy Jeep JK Extended Brake Line Kit

TeraFlex JK Speedbump Kit

Teraflex Jeep JK Rear Trackbar Bracket

Synergy Jeep JK Track Bar Bracket

Synergy Jeep JK High Steer Drag Link

Synergy Jeep JK Front & Rear Lift Springs

FOX 2.0 Performance Series Front & Rear Shocks

Extended Rear Sway Bar Links

All above for DBOR wild 3" suspension kit $5925

Currie Anti Rock Front Sway Bar Kit $890

Synergy Jeep JK HD Replacement Transmission Cross Member $415

Rubicon Transfer Case $1000

MBRP Exhaust $840

REEL - (Front $957)& (Rear $957)1350 C.V. Heavy Duty Drive Line

Front Terraflex D30 Axle housing upgrade $2799

Front ($385) and Rear $385) (G2 Ring Gears and 4:56

G2 Rear Axles $650

RCV Front Axles $1800

Front & Rear ARB air Diff Locks ($1500)

Rear ARB Diff Cover $100

Walker Evans Racing Wheels fitted with 37x12.5x17 BF Goodrich KM2 tires (offroad) $5000

Or

ATX 194 Ravine Wheels fitted with 295x70x17 Nitto Trail Grappler tires (road) $5000

xenon Flat Flares $950

XRC Boat Sliders $614.25

EVO Lower Body Armour ($500)

XRC Rear Bar($700)

Terraflex Tire Carrier with adjustable mount with modified high line brake$350)

Terraflex High Lift Carrier $150

ARB Numberplate Holder $100)

Double Black full width front bar ($175)

IPF spot lights $450

Warn Winch $1600

Poison Spyder 50" LED Light Brackets $400

Rigid Industries 50" Light Bar ($1500)

A Pilar LED Light Brackets ($15

Rigid Industries A Pilar LED Lights ($500)

AEV Snorkel ($650)

On Board Air Compressor (under front pax seat) ($500)

Quick remove Mud Flaps ($200)

GME TX3220 UHF ($500)

Terraflex Grab Handles $100)

