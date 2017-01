Seat Belt Staulk Guys,



I'm struggling a bit here. My drivers seat belt stalk works fine however the seat belt light stays on all the time and the annoying chime goes forever when i'm driving. I've been told its the actual stalk or buckle itself.



Anyone had similar issues with this at all? I've tried turning off the chime but nothing seems to work there either. Surfed the web to try and find a replacement part but nothing yet.



