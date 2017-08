Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

1985 Jeep Wagoneer
Asking Price: $4000 ONO
Make: Jeep
Model: Cherokee - Wagoneer
Year: 1985
Condition: Not bad for it's age I guess
Odometer KM: 124292
Rego State: VIC



It's 1985 Jeep Cherokee, my Dad bought it in 1987 and as far as I know its never been in an accident and has under 125,000 KM on the clock (he just about only used it to tow a boat for holidays and it has spent almost all it's days in a garage (apart from the last few month - the new Grand Cherokee took it's spot)) and it has a second fuel tank (installed before my dad bought it). It's had some modifications to help with towing, there was an issue with the 4WD system and I believe part of it was replaced with a Ford unit. On long trips (like 500km) when towing a pretty heavy boat it sometimes conked out (maybe once during the trip), and we would need to wait at the side of the road for a while before being able to drive again.



The car is registered till the 30th of November and OK to drive (it normally starts up first time) and is located in the Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne.



Let me know if you have any questions - thanks,



Carl



Here are some pics - I've tried to take photos of any damage (I should have washed it first though).



