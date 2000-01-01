On the wallaby - again In another week I will be on the wallaby again. This time heading to Coober Pedy and then travelling east to west along the Anne Beadle Hwy (track!!) to Neale Junction. From there, turn left and head south down the Connie Sue to Cocklebiddy. Home via the Nullarboring. 3 weeks to do it in.



Taking my home made camper trailer this time... thought about using the roof top tent but decided the tracks will be OK for the trailer (4 shod spare wheels LT) and needed enough fuel to travel 1350km. There is fuel at Ilkurlka (750 km) but like to be self reliant.



The JKU needs new MT tyres so have decided on some cheappies - Wild Tiger MT made in India 10 ply $180 each. Beats $420 ea for Goodyear Wrangler MT. Tread looks the same and sidewalls 1.2 cm thick. Just what you need when moving along with 18 psi for the corrugations and rocks. Rather blow $180 per puncture than $420 - will be 3 shod spares for the JKU.



Taking plenty of food and water plus reserves and food for 10 days plus Sat phone, EPIRB, sat nav etc etc etc and paper maps.



