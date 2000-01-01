Tranny code P700 - WJ 2003 2.7 -easy fix ! Recently the warning light came on and on initial start up , tranny was slow to pick up reverse and sometime lock in first gear .If I stopped and turned engine off , restarted all gears would return and warning light would go off within 5 klms. P700 only code present doing the ignition key shuffle

After checking other forums it appeared the solenoid pack in the transmission had reached the end of it's service life (parts around $1200 plus labour).

After considering my options I decided to investigate further before ripping into transmission.

Started off by leaving the battery on charge all night and starting car with air conditioner ect turned off . Checked fully charged battery - 12.7V - and 14.4 with engine running at idle - all seemed good -off I went with no warning light.

Two days later - same old problem.

Changed out the battery (which actually tested OK but was 4 years old ) and after a week with new battery no more warning light and tranny changing like it should.

