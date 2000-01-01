LED Lighting Hi Everyone!



Thank you for any help you can give. Hi Everyone!So I have a Jeep YJ and a few questions about LED Lighting since I've taken that path over HID's...I love HID's they're so bright (from what I've heard) but they're just too unreliable and don't have the instantaneous feature that LED's do.So I'm looking into getting LED's and I'm unsure on which rout to take. Should I do LED Bulbs into an H4 housing? Or just buy LED Lights off Amazon?My other question is has anyone ever done DIY LED Halo's on their Jeep YJ? I wanna add them to these lights but I can't find anyone who's ever done it?Thank you for any help you can give.