TIA Looking at putting in a fixed UHF. Ive been using a 5w handheld until now. Has anyone mounted a uhf antenna to the roof racks or roof itself? If so, how? Id rater mount roof or roof rack but dont like the idea of ruuning the cable through the door.TIA