I have a set of 18's with AT tyres that I use on trips and wanted something more road orientated for my 20's that I could still use when I go to my farm on the weekend. I was also looking to fill some of the gap left as a result of the lift.I went for Pirelli Scorpion STR in 275 55 20. They are a 75% on road and 25% off road tyre. Speedo is about 2km faster when comparing to Waze.