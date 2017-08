Timing belt kit recommendations I need to do the timing belt on my 05 CRD , over on the Jk side of the fence genuine VM seems to be the preferred choice, how about for the KJ ? VM or gates?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk I need to do the timing belt on my 05 CRD , over on the Jk side of the fence genuine VM seems to be the preferred choice, how about for the KJ ? VM or gates?Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk __________________

I don't understand