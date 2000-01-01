CJ10 1 tonner tray back (Aussie J10) Asking Price: $4000 Make: Jeep Model: CJ10 Year: 1984 Condition: Sad body but solid mechanically - A restorer's dream! Odometer KM: 240,000km Rego State: was Queensland - not registered Here is a nice piece of Australian Jeep history.



This vehicle is going to need a lot of love to bring it back to life but there aren't that many CJ10s around so would definitely be worth the effort. I've got another CJ10 on the way so this one has to go. Motor is running but water pump is leaking. brakes need attention. I just fixed the clutch slave cylinder so you can drive it around. It will need a bit of rust repaired. Chassis solid - no rust in it.



Located in Bundaberg, Queensland.























Here is a nice piece of Australian Jeep history.This vehicle is going to need a lot of love to bring it back to life but there aren't that many CJ10s around so would definitely be worth the effort. I've got another CJ10 on the way so this one has to go. Motor is running but water pump is leaking. brakes need attention. I just fixed the clutch slave cylinder so you can drive it around. It will need a bit of rust repaired. Chassis solid - no rust in it.Located in Bundaberg, Queensland. __________________

2008 JK unlimited sport TD, 1998 TJ, plus a few army jeeps Last edited by Texan; 1 Hour Ago at 08:25 PM . Reason: Location of vehicle