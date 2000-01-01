 Whats my best option? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
I'mJeepedAs
Whats my best option?
My Wranglers diesel engine has decided to let go. The turbo blew and the motor was damaged to the point that it couldn't be rebuilt. So far ive found only one engine for sale and its $10500 and a new turbo is $2000. Ill also need the fuel system checked which is $600 and engine install has been quoted at $2000. Im not sure which route to take as ive searched and crunched some numbers for a ls3 swap which i think will be around the same price as a new diesel motor and parts. What is everyone else's opinion?

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
EricsTJ
For $10500 you can buy a brand new LSA crate motor just saying

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
EricsTJ
LSA sorry.. not ls3. I duno how to edit posts

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk
  #4  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Snort
If it was me and the price was similar, I would go the V8....no question.
But I am a rev head.
  #5  
Old 55 Minutes Ago
I'mJeepedAs
The prices are close a ls3 and 6L80E trans is around $7000-$10000
Conversion kit harness mounts etc $4000-$6000 labour $2000-$4000. I really enjoyed the diesel motor they just seem really expensive to fix and maintain.
