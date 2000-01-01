Whats my best option? My Wranglers diesel engine has decided to let go. The turbo blew and the motor was damaged to the point that it couldn't be rebuilt. So far ive found only one engine for sale and its $10500 and a new turbo is $2000. Ill also need the fuel system checked which is $600 and engine install has been quoted at $2000. Im not sure which route to take as ive searched and crunched some numbers for a ls3 swap which i think will be around the same price as a new diesel motor and parts. What is everyone else's opinion? My Wranglers diesel engine has decided to let go. The turbo blew and the motor was damaged to the point that it couldn't be rebuilt. So far ive found only one engine for sale and its $10500 and a new turbo is $2000. Ill also need the fuel system checked which is $600 and engine install has been quoted at $2000. Im not sure which route to take as ive searched and crunched some numbers for a ls3 swap which i think will be around the same price as a new diesel motor and parts. What is everyone else's opinion?