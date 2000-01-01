Thank for adding me G'Day to you all here.

As it stands at the moment I am not an owner of a Jeep but this will now be the case on Friday.

We are traveling down to Bendigo or Ballarat to swap my 2008 VE Ute for my 2007 Jeep Cherokee 65th Anniversary. My wife has been on at me as I have got a bad back which isn't one of the pretend ones but its for real. And she think I will be able to get in and out of this better. Richmond Supporter so it all fits in well.

I will now have a better chance of getting to a few spots I can't get to with the Ute. I have tried some but thought better and walked down some of those spots but with the Jeep I will be able to get to them.

When I get it I will post up a few shots of it and then look how other have got theirs set up and maybe do a little copying.

Look forwards to get to know my way around here and getting to know some of you here to. G'Day to you all here.As it stands at the moment I am not an owner of a Jeep but this will now be the case on Friday.We are traveling down to Bendigo or Ballarat to swap my 2008 VE Ute for my 2007 Jeep Cherokee 65th Anniversary. My wife has been on at me as I have got a bad back which isn't one of the pretend ones but its for real. And she think I will be able to get in and out of this better. Richmond Supporter so it all fits in well.I will now have a better chance of getting to a few spots I can't get to with the Ute. I have tried some but thought better and walked down some of those spots but with the Jeep I will be able to get to them.When I get it I will post up a few shots of it and then look how other have got theirs set up and maybe do a little copying.Look forwards to get to know my way around here and getting to know some of you here to. Likes: (1)

SeaComms