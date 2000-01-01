Quote: Originally Posted by towno my WH Grand Cherokee has no TPMS sensors , its been that way since i bought it ,, if i were to buy a set of new ones , who could install them correctly ? there doesnt seem to be a local tyre joint that has a clue .. or would i need to take them to Jeep ... or even BUY them from Jeep .??







cheers Dave



Installing them is easy enough, basically remove the tyre, replace the schraeder valve with the TPMS unit and remount the tyre. Dynamic balancing is necessary as the TPMS unit is a bit heavier than the standard valve.

The issue comes with tuning the sensors to the head unit.





Doug.





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk Installing them is easy enough, basically remove the tyre, replace the schraeder valve with the TPMS unit and remount the tyre. Dynamic balancing is necessary as the TPMS unit is a bit heavier than the standard valve.The issue comes with tuning the sensors to the head unit.Doug.Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk