Which Optima Battery for HEMI? Hey there, I'm looking at 2 replacement batteries; the D27F and the D34 (and D34M). The D34 is smaller and looks like it can fit under the hood of the HEMI, but not sure on the D27F. The battery I got in there already is 190mm tall, the D34 is just below 200mm and the D27F is just under 220mm. So my question is, did any of the HEMI blokes fit a D27F easy in there, as I'd rather the stronger battery?



