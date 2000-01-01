1989 Grand Wagoneer advice re: selling Hi Guys,



*Apologies if this shoud be on the forsale thread but I haven't got her ready to sell yet. *



I have an old Grand Wagoneer in North Queensland that I unfortunately have to sell, she's one of the few dozen that were imported and converted to RHD by Jeep in Brisbane back in the day. She requires a bit of work but overall isn't in too bad nick.



Just curious as to your thoughts on the best way to sell her, is it worth putting up an ad on carsales et al or am I better off just listing in the forum here? Also the rego runs out in March, am I better off renewing it (very expensive for V8s in QLD) and getting roadworthy before selling or just sell it unregistered?



- deidentified missus as Michelle Obama









Would appreciate any advice, thanks in advance.



Cheers,

