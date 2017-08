JW Evolution J2 dual burn headlights G'day



Has anyone experience with the new Dual-burn Led headlights from Evolution?

I'm not sure if these are available down under yet!



It seems, with Dual burn, when in high beam, you've got both the normal light beam and the high beam turn on simultaneously. Although sounds simple, I can see the benefits of that off road!

evolution J2 Dual Burn



DOB has the evolution Led lights on special but



