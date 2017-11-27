1999 XJ Cherokee Sport Asking Price: $3,500 Make: Jeep Model: Cherokee XJ Sport Year: 1999 Condition: Very good Odometer KM: 211,000 Rego State: WA Mighty XJ looking for a new home. Excellent touring vehicle.



Full length, aluminium roof rack

Strengthened rear springs (Add-a-leaf)

Rancho RS9000 rate/load adjustable shock absorbers all round

Nudge bar

Tow bar (Reese hitch with lock pin)

Rated front recovery hooks

16" Alloy wheels

Kumho Road Venture (225/70) tyres in excellent condition

Pioneer DEH-4550BT head unit - bluetooth, handsfree, aux/iPod/USB input

Metallic paint



Aircon recently (November) regassed and tested all okay.



Registered until 27 November 2017.



Purchased Aug 2013 at 180,000km.

Well cared for, inside and out.

Regularly serviced by 4WDUSA.



Receipts, service history and VIN available upon inspection.



Located in the Subiaco/Wembley area.

Want to check it out? Drop me an email at michaeljf64 at gmail dot com with your number.

