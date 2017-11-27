 1999 XJ Cherokee Sport - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 1999 XJ Cherokee Sport


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Redtail  Redtail is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: West of Perth, WA
Posts: 20
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default 1999 XJ Cherokee Sport
Asking Price: $3,500
Make: Jeep
Model: Cherokee XJ Sport
Year: 1999
Condition: Very good
Odometer KM: 211,000
Rego State: WA
Mighty XJ looking for a new home. Excellent touring vehicle.

Full length, aluminium roof rack
Strengthened rear springs (Add-a-leaf)
Rancho RS9000 rate/load adjustable shock absorbers all round
Nudge bar
Tow bar (Reese hitch with lock pin)
Rated front recovery hooks
16" Alloy wheels
Kumho Road Venture (225/70) tyres in excellent condition
Pioneer DEH-4550BT head unit - bluetooth, handsfree, aux/iPod/USB input
Metallic paint

Aircon recently (November) regassed and tested all okay.

Registered until 27 November 2017.

Purchased Aug 2013 at 180,000km.
Well cared for, inside and out.
Regularly serviced by 4WDUSA.

Receipts, service history and VIN available upon inspection.

Located in the Subiaco/Wembley area.
Want to check it out? Drop me an email at michaeljf64 at gmail dot com with your number.
Happy to negotiate, after viewing.
Attached Thumbnails
PB081528.jpg   PB081527.jpg   PB081529.jpg   PB081530.jpg   PB081526.jpg  

__________________
If at first you don't succeed, that's one data point. - XKCD

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Redtail  Redtail is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: West of Perth, WA
Posts: 20
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
and a few more pics ...
Attached Thumbnails
PB081523.jpg   Engine bay.jpg   PB081525.jpg   PB081531.jpg  
__________________
If at first you don't succeed, that's one data point. - XKCD
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:25 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=