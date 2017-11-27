Mighty XJ looking for a new home. Excellent touring vehicle.
Full length, aluminium roof rack
Strengthened rear springs (Add-a-leaf)
Rancho RS9000 rate/load adjustable shock absorbers all round
Nudge bar
Tow bar (Reese hitch with lock pin)
Rated front recovery hooks
16" Alloy wheels
Kumho Road Venture (225/70) tyres in excellent condition
Pioneer DEH-4550BT head unit - bluetooth, handsfree, aux/iPod/USB input
Metallic paint
Aircon recently (November) regassed and tested all okay.
Registered until 27 November 2017.
Purchased Aug 2013 at 180,000km.
Well cared for, inside and out.
Regularly serviced by 4WDUSA.
Receipts, service history and VIN available upon inspection.
Located in the Subiaco/Wembley area.
Want to check it out? Drop me an email at michaeljf64 at gmail dot com with your number.
Happy to negotiate, after
viewing.