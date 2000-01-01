Factory Towbar on MY14+ Done a bit of searching of fitting the mopar towbar but only seems to be discussed on earlier models. I am looking at getting a factory towbar and fitting it myself. I have a MY15 limited but wondering if anyone has tried it on a MY14+ and does anyone have a copy of the fitting instructions so I can have a look. I am pretty confident with the spanners so figure it can't be too hard.



Just the cutout for the hitch would be the only hard thing I would of thought but most factory stuff I have fitted over the years comes with templates so surely it's not that hard.



Figure dealers will want to charge $500 or something so is a big saving doing it myself. Done a bit of searching of fitting the mopar towbar but only seems to be discussed on earlier models. I am looking at getting a factory towbar and fitting it myself. I have a MY15 limited but wondering if anyone has tried it on a MY14+ and does anyone have a copy of the fitting instructions so I can have a look. I am pretty confident with the spanners so figure it can't be too hard.Just the cutout for the hitch would be the only hard thing I would of thought but most factory stuff I have fitted over the years comes with templates so surely it's not that hard.Figure dealers will want to charge $500 or something so is a big saving doing it myself. __________________

2015 Granite Limited

2014 VW Amarok

1965 Mustang Coupe in pieces

Nothing standard