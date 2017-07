CRD intercooler hoses So after changing my turbo out the red lightning Bolt was still coming on with error codes P2280, P2a00 and P0299 looking at these codes it was to do with lost turbo air pressure/airleak. I decided to make up a blanking cap With an air nozzle to attach to the turbo inlet and pressurise the system to find the leaks.



Sure enough the inlet intercooler hose had a hole in it and the outlet hose is showing a lot of wear to.



Attached are some photos with part numbers to help anyone else in future.



06WHCRD 1.25" SpidertraxSpacers 2.5"OME lift rear Airbags roof rack awning basket Pyro/Boost GDEtune