To intercool or not to intercool Hi everyone, as per usual I am after some wisdom from the masses.

The JGC (2013 MY14 Laredo) is now 100,000klm old. I havent held on to a car for this long for 20 yrs. Thanks to work / business I usually turn them over but I feel I have put so much in to this car and enjoyed it so much I am committed for a few more years.

So Far:

Murchison Lift

Uneek Sliders

Rola Roof rack (wish i could have afforded the uneek one)

Air Bags

Aux Fuel tank

Second set of rims with MTs

Ironman bullbar

Monster winch 12,000lbs with rope

Light bar

Redarc Brake Controller

(also wind deflectors, 4g antenna, cargo barrier and enabled in-car nav system).



See attached pic for the beast of a Camper Trailer we now tow - purchased 10 months ago. By the time we pack ourselves up we are certainly at car and trailer limits (1.9t trailer) for weight. The GC pulls white of rice and certainly doesn't have any problems towing but I am concerned about how hot the engine temps can get and what that will mean for the lifespan of the engine.



So... do you think an intercooler is worth it at this stage. Would it have a significant affect on towing temps and engine lifespan? Also, with 100k already done is it too late to worry about it? I would probably get the ECU reprogrammed at the same time.



Thanks for the input. Hi everyone, as per usual I am after some wisdom from the masses.The JGC (2013 MY14 Laredo) is now 100,000klm old. I havent held on to a car for this long for 20 yrs. Thanks to work / business I usually turn them over but I feel I have put so much in to this car and enjoyed it so much I am committed for a few more years.So Far:Murchison LiftUneek SlidersRola Roof rack (wish i could have afforded the uneek one)Air BagsAux Fuel tankSecond set of rims with MTsIronman bullbarMonster winch 12,000lbs with ropeLight barRedarc Brake Controller(also wind deflectors, 4g antenna, cargo barrier and enabled in-car nav system).See attached pic for the beast of a Camper Trailer we now tow - purchased 10 months ago. By the time we pack ourselves up we are certainly at car and trailer limits (1.9t trailer) for weight. The GC pulls white of rice and certainly doesn't have any problems towing but I am concerned about how hot the engine temps can get and what that will mean for the lifespan of the engine.So... do you think an intercooler is worth it at this stage. Would it have a significant affect on towing temps and engine lifespan? Also, with 100k already done is it too late to worry about it? I would probably get the ECU reprogrammed at the same time.Thanks for the input. Attached Thumbnails