 To intercool or not to intercool - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page To intercool or not to intercool


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
GTiBren  GTiBren is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 142
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 9
Liked 14 Times in 7 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default To intercool or not to intercool
Hi everyone, as per usual I am after some wisdom from the masses.
The JGC (2013 MY14 Laredo) is now 100,000klm old. I havent held on to a car for this long for 20 yrs. Thanks to work / business I usually turn them over but I feel I have put so much in to this car and enjoyed it so much I am committed for a few more years.
So Far:
Murchison Lift
Uneek Sliders
Rola Roof rack (wish i could have afforded the uneek one)
Air Bags
Aux Fuel tank
Second set of rims with MTs
Ironman bullbar
Monster winch 12,000lbs with rope
Light bar
Redarc Brake Controller
(also wind deflectors, 4g antenna, cargo barrier and enabled in-car nav system).

See attached pic for the beast of a Camper Trailer we now tow - purchased 10 months ago. By the time we pack ourselves up we are certainly at car and trailer limits (1.9t trailer) for weight. The GC pulls white of rice and certainly doesn't have any problems towing but I am concerned about how hot the engine temps can get and what that will mean for the lifespan of the engine.

So... do you think an intercooler is worth it at this stage. Would it have a significant affect on towing temps and engine lifespan? Also, with 100k already done is it too late to worry about it? I would probably get the ECU reprogrammed at the same time.

Thanks for the input.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20161223_103303.jpg Views: 11 Size: 81.4 KB ID: 75320  

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Lewy2001's Avatar
Lewy2001  Lewy2001 is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 100
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 12
Liked 17 Times in 13 Posts
Default
I think you mean oil cooler ???? They have a turbo intercooler already fitted. I also tow and the oil temp does climb when towing up hill. This then raises the coolant temp as the standard engine oil heat exchanger uses the coolant to cool the oil.
Definitely switch to the 5W-40 CJ4 Oil straight away. I too have thought of adding a true oil cooler but there is not a lot of spare room in front of radiator maybe moving it off to one side and fitting a duct to direct air might be the answer.
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 42 Minutes Ago
Troutman  Troutman is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: May 2003
Location: NE Victoria
Posts: 427
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 1
Liked 27 Times in 22 Posts
Default
An oil cooler won't significantly help with lower engine temps while towing. The only way is to increase coolant capacity and heat exchange through the radiator.....bigger, thicker core, bigger waterpump.
__________________
MY15 WK2 CRD Laredo
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:46 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=