Can those who have replaced them, (or had them replaced), tell me about brands and issues. According to some the stock ones can be crap, (apparently there was a bad batch a while back), and some are better than others.
Mine has just lunched itself & every time I put my foot on the clutch, it is like opening a hellmouth under the car.
Also, at 155,000km, I'm thinking of doing the clutch at the same time, so that I don't need to do that as well in another 6 months or so. While I do most
of the work on my car, I don't have the tools or knowledge to pull it apart to get to these bits, so labour will be a big cost and I want to minimise that, if I can.
Anything else that should be done at the same time? If I go to an aftermarket clutch, do I really need to replace the pressure plate as well? The flywheel can be machined if necessary, or just replace it along with the others?