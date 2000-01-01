There seems to be no pattern on TOB brands...... its just seems to be luck, but the original MOPAR ones seemed to be the least reliable. The MOPAR line was that there was excess pressure on the TOB when engaged but when mine first went I got a BS story from the dealer that they shim the fork ...... this would actually increase the pressure rather than decrease it.... so I don't think they actually had a real solution - just the usual do the minimum and get rid of you.



If the clutch is basically sound then you could just replace the TOB



You can have the flywheel machined if required and obviously if the flywheel isn't good then the pressure plate will also be in trouble.



You could just replace the driven plate......



BUT I think that rather than doing the minimum its more sensible to do the lot if your putting the labor $ in to it... but that's just me.



Most kits I've used, come with the pressure plate, driven plate, TOB and a new spigot bearing so they are ready to use.



And a final word........ be careful with "heavy duty" clutches, mine is good EXCEPT when its hot and then it develops a very annoying shudder - to the point where i'm going to go back to a softer facing. __________________

