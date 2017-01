Tow bar? Hey guys, I'm looking at buying a 2004 grand Cherokee (v I'm just wanting to know roughly how much would it cost to get a tow bar for it? I have read through the other thread about what to look out for which was great .)



Thanks guys Hey guys, I'm looking at buying a 2004 grand Cherokee (vI'm just wanting to know roughly how much would it cost to get a tow bar for it? I have read through the other thread about what to look out for which was great .)Thanks guys