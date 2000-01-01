MJOC helping with High Country huts Here is a link to an article re our huts work we have been doing during 2016



If anyone in interested in helping in 2017 we have plans to restore another hut



Contact me at





http://www.mjoc.org.au/article/15milehutpart1/

Here is a link to an article re our huts work we have been doing during 2016If anyone in interested in helping in 2017 we have plans to restore another hutContact me at mjoc@huts.org.au